euobserver
Ukrainian refugees queuing in front of the registration centre in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

Fourth round of EU sanctions hits energy and oligarchs

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Moscow was hit by a fresh round of EU sanctions on Tuesday (15 March) that include a ban on investments in the Russian energy sector, but the measures fell short of the total ban on oil and gas imports urged by most member states bordering Ukraine or Russia.

The investment ban will particularly hit Russia's oil giants, state-controlled Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom Neft.

However, EU governments will still be able to buy oil and gas from these corporations and an exemption also w...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

