French president Emmanuel Macron, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said he wanted to discuss a major change in European defence policy at the EU summit (Photo: Ghislain Mariette/Présidence de la République)

War in Europe and EU summit - next week's agenda

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

As the war in Ukraine enters its second week, EU leaders will get together in Versailles to discuss the next sanctions on Russia, and the possible accession of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova to the bloc in the wake of Russia aggression in their region.

Heads of government will gather on Thursday and Friday (10-11 March) in the French royal palace for a meeting which was originally foreseen as focusing on Europe's economic recovery.

All of that has now been overshadowed by the lar...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

