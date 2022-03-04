War in Europe and EU summit - next week's agenda

As the war in Ukraine enters its second week, EU leaders will get together in Versailles to discuss the next sanctions on Russia, and the possible accession of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova to the bloc in the wake of Russia aggression in their region.

Heads of government will gather on Thursday and Friday (10-11 March) in the French royal palace for a meeting which was originally foreseen as focusing on Europe's economic recovery.

All of that has now been overshadowed by the lar...