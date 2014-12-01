From Solana to Mogherini: What did Ashton really do?

When world powers and Iran clinched a deal in nuclear talks in Geneva in the small hours of 23 November 2013, US secretary of state John Kerry gave the credit to the EU’s first-ever high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Catherine Ashton, with a theatrical hug.
She had just chaired four days of meetings on one of the world’s toughest foreign policy dossiers.
But an Iranian official, speaking to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, gave a less flattering account of...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
