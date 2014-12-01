From Solana to Mogherini: What did Ashton really do?

When world powers and Iran clinched a deal in nuclear talks in Geneva in the small hours of 23 November 2013, US secretary of state John Kerry gave the credit to the EU’s first-ever high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Catherine Ashton, with a theatrical hug.

She had just chaired four days of meetings on one of the world’s toughest foreign policy dossiers.

But an Iranian official, speaking to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, gave a less flattering account of...