Tusk (r) with Ukainian president Petro Poroshenko in Brussels on Friday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tusk: Poland risks harming EU appeal

by Andrew Rettman and Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU Council president Donald Tusk has said anti-democratic "interventions" in countries such as Poland and the US could harm Western soft power.

Speaking in Brussels on Friday (24 November) after a summit with six former Soviet states, he said: "If you [EU countries] want to be as attractive as before to our neighbours, we should be aware how important it is for all of us to fulfil … fundamental values".

Tusk said the summit was "not directed against Russia, it's not a geopolitic...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

