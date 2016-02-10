'The Europe we wished for'

That the recent migration crisis is destroying the EU’s image and many of its achievements has become a widely held view within and outside Europe.
This is having an effect in multiple ways: by gradually undermining the Schengen regime, one of the fundamental freedoms of Europe, and by challenging Europe’s identity and endangering the whole European experiment through privileging national identity over the European one.
Fundamentally, however, the refugee crisis has been a test ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here