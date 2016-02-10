Ad
euobserver
The EU behaves as if it were at the mercy of president Erdogan (c) (Photo: Consillium)

'The Europe we wished for'

EU & the World
Migration
Opinion
by Beata Huszka, BUDAPEST,

That the recent migration crisis is destroying the EU’s image and many of its achievements has become a widely held view within and outside Europe.

This is having an effect in multiple ways: by gradually undermining the Schengen regime, one of the fundamental freedoms of Europe, and by challenging Europe’s identity and endangering the whole European experiment through privileging national identity over the European one.

Fundamentally, however, the refugee crisis has been a test ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Merkel to plead with Turkey on migrants
Germany, Turkey want Nato help to police coast
The EU behaves as if it were at the mercy of president Erdogan (c) (Photo: Consillium)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections