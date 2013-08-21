Ad
Freight train: Russia hopes to get Kiev into to the Eurasian Union by 2015, the leaked document says (Photo: thejaymo)

EU rebukes Russia on Ukraine trade

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has reprimanded Russia over its attempt to intimidate Ukraine on trade.

Its spokesman, John Clancy, said in a statement on Tuesday (20 August) that: "Any economic threat from Russia directed against Ukraine and linked with a possible signature of the association agreement with the EU is unacceptable."

Citing Russia's commitments as a member of the World Trade Organisation, he added it is "essential that the talks with the EU on a free trade area will not in...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

