EU rebukes Russia on Ukraine trade

The European Commission has reprimanded Russia over its attempt to intimidate Ukraine on trade.

Its spokesman, John Clancy, said in a statement on Tuesday (20 August) that: "Any economic threat from Russia directed against Ukraine and linked with a possible signature of the association agreement with the EU is unacceptable."

Citing Russia's commitments as a member of the World Trade Organisation, he added it is "essential that the talks with the EU on a free trade area will not in...