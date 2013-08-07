EU refreshes diplomatic contacts with Iran

The EU has reacted to Iran's appeal for better ties with a series of informal meetings and friendly statements.

French foreign minister Laurent Fabius met with Iran's ambassador to France, Ali Ahani, in Paris on Tuesday (6 August), while Italy's deputy foreign minister, Lapo Pistelli, the same day went to Tehran for a two-day visit.

Fabius' office said in a statement that: "Since the presidential elections have shown the Iranian people's desire for change, the minister noted Fran...