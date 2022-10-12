Bosnia recommended for EU candidacy, but Serbia warned

The EU Commission on Wednesday (12 October) advised member states to grant Bosnia and Herzegovina candidate status.
The decision came as part of the commission's annual assessment of countries aspiring to become EU member states.
The candidate status for the ethnically-divided country is dependent on dozens of reforms on corruption and organised crime, judicial freedom, media freedom, asylum rules, the the electoral law and the constitution.
"It is in the EU's strategic in...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
