EU and US kiss and make up on trade

The US will not impose tariffs on EU cars and might take back ones on steel and aluminium, while the EU will buy more US soybeans and gas, according to a deal in Washington on Wednesday (25 July).
"We met right here at the White House to launch a new phase in the relationship between the United States and the European Union - a phase of close friendship, of strong trade relations," US leader Donald Trump said, unveiling the accord next to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncke...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
