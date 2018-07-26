EU and US kiss and make up on trade

The US will not impose tariffs on EU cars and might take back ones on steel and aluminium, while the EU will buy more US soybeans and gas, according to a deal in Washington on Wednesday (25 July).

"We met right here at the White House to launch a new phase in the relationship between the United States and the European Union - a phase of close friendship, of strong trade relations," US leader Donald Trump said, unveiling the accord next to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncke...