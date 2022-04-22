Ad
euobserver
The artificial snow/ski slope at this winter's Olympics in China, amidst verdant green scenery (Photo: Wikimedia)

China & EU must cooperate on green goals, despite divides

EU & the World
Green Economy
War, Peace and the Green Economy
by Fu Jing, Xiamen, China,

Global warming and extreme weather are common global challenges that concern all of us. It is heartening to see that the EU has taken the lead at the UN Climate change talks in Copenhagen, Paris and Glasgow, thereby given a new lease of life to multilateral efforts to fight climate change.

What's more, the EU is leading the way in pushing the climate goals even higher through its development policies, investment programmes and by providing financial incentives for the green transition. ...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Fu Jing is executive vice-president of the Xiamen Torch Academy, in China's coastal city of Xiamen. He previously worked as a journalist in Brussels and authored Twin Engines of Global Development (2017) and Testing Time (2019) - both reviewing Sino-EU relations.



EU & the WorldGreen EconomyWar, Peace and the Green Economy

euobserver

