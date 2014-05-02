Ad
Rebels paraded the OSCE hostages for cameras earlier this week in what Germany called a 'revolting' act which 'hurts the dignity of the victims' (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Merkel asks Putin to free EU hostages in Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has personally asked Russian leader Vladimir Putin to help free EU military officers held by pro-Russia rebels in Ukraine.

She made the appeal in a phone call with Putin on Thursday (1 May).

Her press service said she "reminded Putin of Russia's responsibility as an OSCE member state and appealed for him to fulfill this responsibility".

Her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, added that the kidnapping is a "totally unacceptable … criminal act".

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

