euobserver
Over a third of Europeans blame Mr Bush for a deterioration in transatlantic relations (Photo: EUobserver)

Europeans want the EU to take more global responsibility

EU & the World
by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The vast majority of Europeans want the European Union to take greater responsibility on the world stage - according to a new poll by the US German Marshall Fund - especially in aid development, trade and peacekeeping missions.

Almost 90% of Europeans want the EU to play a bigger role globally while slightly more than half (53%) feel that the EU should cooperate with the US in dealing with global threats, compared with 43% who feel the EU should address threats independently from Washin...

EU & the World
