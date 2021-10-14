EU calls for ban on Arctic oil and gas drilling

"The EU's full engagement in the Arctic is a geopolitical necessity," Virginijus Sinkevičius, commissioner for the environment, said on Wednesday (13 October) when the European Commission presented its updated Arctic strategy.
For the first time, the strategy included a chapter on security policy, signalling the region's growing geopolitical significance.
"Natural balance has been lost due to climate change, and political competition is growing," he said, reminding press this was...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.