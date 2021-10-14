EU calls for ban on Arctic oil and gas drilling

"The EU's full engagement in the Arctic is a geopolitical necessity," Virginijus Sinkevičius, commissioner for the environment, said on Wednesday (13 October) when the European Commission presented its updated Arctic strategy.

For the first time, the strategy included a chapter on security policy, signalling the region's growing geopolitical significance.

"Natural balance has been lost due to climate change, and political competition is growing," he said, reminding press this was...