EU to help Belarus dictator diversify income

EU states are preparing to help Minsk reduce financial dependence on Moscow, but activists say it's a "bad idea" that'll lead to more repression.

The plan, endorsed by EU ambassadors last week, was drawn up by the EU foreign service.

It envisages suspending visa bans and asset freezes on 171 of the 175 names on the EU's Belarus blacklist, including its authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashanko.

The suspension, diplomats say, is to last from 31 October until 28 February, b...