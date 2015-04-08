EU tops donor chart, but aid to poorest slumps

The EU remains the largest international aid donor, but aid to the poorest countries continued to fall in 2014, according to new statistics from the OECD, a wealthy nations' club.
Total aid amounted to $135.2 billion (€120 billion) in 2014, a mere $0.1 billion higher than the previous year, the Paris-based institute said on Wednesday (8 April).
Of this, EU governments and the European Commission contributed a combined 0.42 percent of the bloc’s total income in 2014 - €2 billion u...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.