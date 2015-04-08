EU tops donor chart, but aid to poorest slumps

The EU remains the largest international aid donor, but aid to the poorest countries continued to fall in 2014, according to new statistics from the OECD, a wealthy nations' club.

Total aid amounted to $135.2 billion (€120 billion) in 2014, a mere $0.1 billion higher than the previous year, the Paris-based institute said on Wednesday (8 April).

Of this, EU governments and the European Commission contributed a combined 0.42 percent of the bloc’s total income in 2014 - €2 billion u...