Netanyahu (l) with Hungarian PM Viktor Orban in Budapest in July (Photo: Hungarian government website)

Two EU states break ranks on Jerusalem

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Two EU states have broken ranks on the US decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The moves, by the Czech Republic and Hungary, made it harder for the EU to claim it had a single position, even though the biggest member states - France, Germany, Italy, and the UK - stuck to the same line in opposing US president Donald Trump's decision.

Hungary blocked an EU statement on Wednesday (6 December) that was to have voiced "serious concern", diplomatic sources said. ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

