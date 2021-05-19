Georgia on EU's mind? Brussels' reinvention as crisis manager

Over the last two years the EU has experienced series of setbacks in its eastern neighbourhood.

It failed to negotiate a power transition arrangement in Belarus, as a result of Russia's military buildup the precarious situation in eastern Ukraine almost slipped out of Ukraine, and a full-scale military conflict over Nagorny-Karabagh started, evolved and finished without any involvement of the EU or its member states.

All this adds up to increasing assertiveness of illiberal act...