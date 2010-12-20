Ad
euobserver
Despite the ongoing occupation, the Palestinian Authority is encouraging countries to recognise it as an independent state (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ramallah: '10 EU states to upgrade Palestinian missions'

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

The Palestinian Authority's chief negotiator, Saeb Erekat, has said that 10 EU member states are ready to upgrade the status of the occupied territories' representative offices in their capitals.

The move would mark a step closer for the representations to enjoying the status of embassies of a sovereign country.

Mr Erekat made the comments on Sunday (19 December) in an interview with the Jerusalem Post, the conservative Israeli daily.

He did not say which member states.

