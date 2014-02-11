Ad
The EU is Cuba's second-biggest trading partner after Venezuela, accounting for 20 percent of total Cuban trade (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU to open trade talks with Cuba

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers on Monday (10 February) agreed to open talks on a trade and political relationship with Cuba, raising the prospect of a new era in relations between Brussels and Havana.

The talks on a so-called "Bilateral Political Dialogue and Co-operation Agreement", which could start as early as next month, are expected to focus on increasing trade and investment, as well as human rights on the Caribbean island.

"These negotiations will help consolidate our engagement wit...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

