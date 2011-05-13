China accuses EU of political games on trade

A senior Chinese official has accused her EU counterpart of being disingenuous about trade protectionism.
Speaking at a press conference in Budapest on Thursday (12 May), Chinese deputy foreign miniser Fu Ying said the EU is refusing to grant China 'market economy status' for political reasons.
"If you go through the technical criteria, you will realise that some of the EU members are [themselves] not meeting the criteria, and China is not applying for EU membership," she quippe...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.