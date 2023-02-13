Ad
euobserver
Moldovan president Maia Sandu speaking at an EU summit in Prague last year (Photo: Council of the European Union)

'Defenceless' Moldova unveils Russian coup plot

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Moldova has revealed details of a planned Russian coup d'etat based on a similar model to a failed coup in Montenegro seven years ago.

"The purpose of these actions is to overthrow the constitutional order, to change the legitimate power from Chișinău with an illegitimate one, which would put our country at the disposal of Russia," Moldovan president Maria Sandu said on Monday (13 February).

The plan involved using "diversionists with military training, camouflaged in civilian c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Moldova hit by spillover of Russia's war
Moldova: Situation near major arms dump 'remains calm'
Ukraine and Moldova on path to be 'EU candidates'
Moldovan president Maia Sandu speaking at an EU summit in Prague last year (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections