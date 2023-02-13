'Defenceless' Moldova unveils Russian coup plot

Moldova has revealed details of a planned Russian coup d'etat based on a similar model to a failed coup in Montenegro seven years ago.
"The purpose of these actions is to overthrow the constitutional order, to change the legitimate power from Chișinău with an illegitimate one, which would put our country at the disposal of Russia," Moldovan president Maria Sandu said on Monday (13 February).
The plan involved using "diversionists with military training, camouflaged in civilian c...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
