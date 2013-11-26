Ad
euobserver
Orthodox priest at Kiev protest on Sunday (Photo: mac_ivan)

Tymoshenko on hunger strike over EU treaty

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine's best known opposition leader, Yulia Tymoshenko, has said she will not eat until President Viktor Yanukovych signs an EU treaty.

"I am going on an indefinite hunger strike with a demand for Yanukovych to sign the association and free trade agreements with the EU," she declared in a communique sent to press by her political party on Monday (25 November).

She said she is doing it "as a sign of unity and solidarity" with anti-Yanukovych protesters.

She dubbed his adm...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

