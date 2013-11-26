Tymoshenko on hunger strike over EU treaty

Ukraine's best known opposition leader, Yulia Tymoshenko, has said she will not eat until President Viktor Yanukovych signs an EU treaty.

"I am going on an indefinite hunger strike with a demand for Yanukovych to sign the association and free trade agreements with the EU," she declared in a communique sent to press by her political party on Monday (25 November).

She said she is doing it "as a sign of unity and solidarity" with anti-Yanukovych protesters.

She dubbed his adm...