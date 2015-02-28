Chinese diplomat voices sympathy for Russian 'security concerns'

China’s ambassador to Belgium has said the West should pay more heed to Russia’s “security concerns” in order to solve the Ukraine crisis.

Qu Xing spoke out last week in an interview with China’s state mouthpiece, Xinhua, in a rare intervention on the conflict.

The Russian narrative says the West orchestrated a “coup” in Kiev last year in order to expand its influence in the former Soviet sphere, with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, at one point, describing the Ukrainian military...