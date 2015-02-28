Ad
China needs Russian oil and gas (Photo: Patrick Rodwell)

Chinese diplomat voices sympathy for Russian 'security concerns'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

China’s ambassador to Belgium has said the West should pay more heed to Russia’s “security concerns” in order to solve the Ukraine crisis.

Qu Xing spoke out last week in an interview with China’s state mouthpiece, Xinhua, in a rare intervention on the conflict.

The Russian narrative says the West orchestrated a “coup” in Kiev last year in order to expand its influence in the former Soviet sphere, with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, at one point, describing the Ukrainian military...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

