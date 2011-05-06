Ad
Al-Assad poster in Damascus - the crackdown has already claimed at least 600 lives (Photo: Travel Aficionado)

Syrian leader kept off EU sanctions list

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have agreed to impose a travel ban and asset freeze on 13 high-level Syrian regime members. Tycoon Rami Makhlouf is on the list, but President Bashar al-Assad is off the hook for now.

The sanctions package also includes an embargo on sales of weapons and equipment which could be used for internal repression and is due to legally enter into force on 10 May.

The list of 13 is designed to target people responsible for the slaughter of several hundred protesters in rece...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

