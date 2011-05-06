Syrian leader kept off EU sanctions list

EU countries have agreed to impose a travel ban and asset freeze on 13 high-level Syrian regime members. Tycoon Rami Makhlouf is on the list, but President Bashar al-Assad is off the hook for now.

The sanctions package also includes an embargo on sales of weapons and equipment which could be used for internal repression and is due to legally enter into force on 10 May.

The list of 13 is designed to target people responsible for the slaughter of several hundred protesters in rece...