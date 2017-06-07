Ad
People seem more worried in the Brexit debate about the relocation of the European Medicines Agency building, than the more important issue of risks to European public health. (Photo: Rob Bye)

Health Matters

Is Brexit a risk to our health?

by Steve Bridges, Brussels,

The most prominent concern raised in the Brexit debate on healthcare, so far, has been the relocation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) from London to another keen host city.

This issue is relatively trivial, given that the UK and EU faces a greater problem - critical health products could be stuck at the borders in under two years, when the Article 50 timeline ends.

There is a risk that health policy will be a neglected concern for policymakers on both sides, considering t...

