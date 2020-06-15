Ad
Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat (l), pictured here with former EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Erekat: What EU should tell Pompeo on Israel

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

"What the US is doing in Palestine is a threat against every single principle of peaceful coexistence between nations" - that is what EU foreign ministers should tell US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in Monday's (15 June) video-talks, according to Saeb Erekat, a senior Palestinian diplomat.

"They [the EU] should say that in case of annexation ... there will be consequences for Israel, including sanctions," Erekat told EUobserver in an interview the same day.

"And they should re...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

