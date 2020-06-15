Erekat: What EU should tell Pompeo on Israel

"What the US is doing in Palestine is a threat against every single principle of peaceful coexistence between nations" - that is what EU foreign ministers should tell US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in Monday's (15 June) video-talks, according to Saeb Erekat, a senior Palestinian diplomat.

"They [the EU] should say that in case of annexation ... there will be consequences for Israel, including sanctions," Erekat told EUobserver in an interview the same day.

"And they should re...