Resources for Covid-19 abuse victims 'insufficient'

One of the most worrying and consistent trends during the Covid-19 lockdown is an increase in domestic violence.
In Hubei province in China, where the outbreak first emerged, reports of domestic abuse to police more than tripled in February compared to the same period last year.
According to the European Parliament, cases of domestic violence have Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Dr Madeline Nightingale is an analyst, Joanna Hofman a senior analyst and Sarah Grand-Clement an analyst at RAND Europe where they are currently conducting a study on the factors facilitating witness reporting of intimate partner violence.
Dr Madeline Nightingale is an analyst, Joanna Hofman a senior analyst and Sarah Grand-Clement an analyst at RAND Europe where they are currently conducting a study on the factors facilitating witness reporting of intimate partner violence.