Ad
euobserver
Social distancing means fewer witnesses will be aware of the violence or be able to provide direct help (Photo: Grzegorz Żukowski)

Resources for Covid-19 abuse victims 'insufficient'

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Madeline Nightingale, Joanna Hofman and Sarah Grand-Clement, London,

One of the most worrying and consistent trends during the Covid-19 lockdown is an increase in domestic violence.

In Hubei province in China, where the outbreak first emerged, reports of domestic abuse to police more than tripled in February compared to the same period last year.

According to the European Parliament, cases of domestic violence have

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dr Madeline Nightingale is an analyst, Joanna Hofman a senior analyst and Sarah Grand-Clement an analyst at RAND Europe where they are currently conducting a study on the factors facilitating witness reporting of intimate partner violence.

Related articles

Women hit hardest by corona economic crisis
The plight of Europe's disabled under coronavirus
Coronavirus exposes increase in violence targeting women
Social distancing means fewer witnesses will be aware of the violence or be able to provide direct help (Photo: Grzegorz Żukowski)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Dr Madeline Nightingale is an analyst, Joanna Hofman a senior analyst and Sarah Grand-Clement an analyst at RAND Europe where they are currently conducting a study on the factors facilitating witness reporting of intimate partner violence.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections