Vestager not involved in Danish spy scandal, says office

Denmark's European Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, did not oversee any intelligence services during her time as interior and deputy prime minister, according her cabinet in Brussels on Monday (31 May).

"She was not overseeing any intelligence services," her communications advisor said in an email.

The statement follows revelations Denmark colluded with the US National Security Agency (NSA) to spy on Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel and other top European allies. Germany at the...