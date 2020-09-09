Ad
euobserver
Moscow: Russia's media regulator has taken down thousands of websites such as Barents Observer in recent years, in an internet crackdown (Photo: Alex F)

Norway and Finland try to aid free press in Russia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Norwegian foreign ministry has voiced support for a small news agency trying to get back online in Russia after a long ban.

"The blocking of Barents Observer in Russia is an issue of concern and reflects the worrying state of affairs surrounding free media in Russia," Norwegian deputy foreign minister Audun Halvorsen told EUobserver on Tuesday (8 September).

"Through various organisations, Norway supports several projects aimed at strengthening human rights and civil society i...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

