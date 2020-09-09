Norway and Finland try to aid free press in Russia

The Norwegian foreign ministry has voiced support for a small news agency trying to get back online in Russia after a long ban.
"The blocking of Barents Observer in Russia is an issue of concern and reflects the worrying state of affairs surrounding free media in Russia," Norwegian deputy foreign minister Audun Halvorsen told EUobserver on Tuesday (8 September).
"Through various organisations, Norway supports several projects aimed at strengthening human rights and civil society i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.