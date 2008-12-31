Ad
The impact of an earlier bombardment of Gaza (Photo: Ulla Sandbæk)

Gaza war goes on despite EU diplomacy

by Philippa Runner,

Israel on Wednesday morning (31 January) rejected an EU ceasefire proposal as fighting continued in Gaza, with international pressure building around the New Year war.

Prime Minister Ehud Olmert knocked back an EU plan for a 48-hour ceasefire designed to let humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave, despite earlier support for the move from defence minister Ehud Barak.

"That proposal contained no guarantees of any kind that Hamas will stop the rockets and smuggling," foreign ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

