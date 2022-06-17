Ad
EU leaders to discuss Ukraine's application in Brussels next week (Photo: European Council)

Dutch seek 'rigorous' EU approach to Ukraine candidacy

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Dutch have urged the EU Commission to take a "rigorous" approach in deciding if Ukraine merits being put on the enlargement train.

The Commission is due to unveil its Ukraine recommendation on Friday (17 June).

The informal Dutch paper on Ukraine's application, seen by EUobserver on Thursday but sent to the Commission earlier, says: "The Netherlands reaffirms its commitment to the enlargement process".

But it also says "we reaffirm the need for fair and rigorous condi...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

