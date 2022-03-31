Ad
Human rights groups are urging voters to spoil their ballot papers, warning the referendum’s approval would increase prejudice against the LGBTI community (Photo: Maria Komarova)

Hungary's voters asked to back Orbán's anti-LGBTI referendum

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

When Hungarians go to the ballot boxes on Sunday (3 April), besides voting in what looks like being an extremely tight general election, they will also get a second sheet with four questions: such as "Do you support the promotion of gender reassignment treatments for minors?"

Voters will be asked to vote in a referendum that prime minister Viktor Orbán's government originally designed to rally his camp for election day by targeting LGBTI people.

But human rights groups are instea...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

