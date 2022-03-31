Hungary's voters asked to back Orbán's anti-LGBTI referendum

When Hungarians go to the ballot boxes on Sunday (3 April), besides voting in what looks like being an extremely tight general election, they will also get a second sheet with four questions: such as "Do you support the promotion of gender reassignment treatments for minors?"
Voters will be asked to vote in a referendum that prime minister Viktor Orbán's government originally designed to rally his camp for election day by targeting LGBTI people.
But human rights groups are instea...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
