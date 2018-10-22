Lone Merkel declares Saudi arms ban

Germany has announced a unilateral arms embargo on Saudi Arabia, but France, the UK, and the US have not followed suit, posing questions for Western unity in the Middle East.

"I agree with all those who say that the, albeit already limited, arms exports can't take place in the situation we're currently in," German chancellor Angela Merkel told press in Berlin on Sunday (21 October).

"We condemn this act in the strongest terms ... there is an urgent need to clarify what happened,...