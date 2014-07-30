Ad
US President Obama: This is not a new Cold War (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

US joins EU on Russia economic sanctions

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The US on Tuesday (29 July) announced a widening of its own Russia sanctions to match the EU's economic sanctions adopted just a few hours previously.

"Today, and building on the measures we announced two weeks ago, the United States is imposing new sanctions in key sectors of the Russian economy: energy, arms, and finance," US President Barack Obama said at a press conference in Washington.

He said exports of "specific goods and technologies to the Russian energy sector" will be...

EU & the World

US President Obama: This is not a new Cold War (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

EU & the World
