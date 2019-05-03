EU's internal dynamics must be part of 'China' debate

Only recently have European governments and businesses started a serious debate about how to deal with China's growing role and influence in the world, including in Europe.
One important ingredient is still missing, however: the EU-internal dimension.
Failure to address this shortcoming now may prove costly later, as the migration and euro crises have shown.
Europe has to come to grips with the fact that the balance of opportunities and challenges presented by China differ...
Maaike Okano-Heijmans is a senior research fellow at the Clingendael Institute in The Hague.
