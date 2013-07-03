Barroso keen to start US trade talks despite spy affair

The European Commission has said EU-US free trade talks should start next week despite American snooping on EU institutions.
It said in a memo on Tuesday (2 July) that: "Whilst the beginning of EU-US trade negotiation should not be affected, the EU side will make it clear that for such a comprehensive and ambitious negotiation to succeed, there needs to be confidence, transparency and clarity among the negotiating partners."
EU trade commissioner Karel de Gucht is to lead the Euro...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
