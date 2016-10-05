Georgia gets green light for EU visa-free travel

EU states have agreed to grant Georgian nationals visa-free travel to the Schengen zone, once new safeguards are in place to suspend the deal in case of abuse.

"The council takes the view that the entry into force of visa liberalisation for Georgia should be at the same time as the entry into force of the new 'suspension mechanism'," they said in a statement on Wednesday (5 October).

The news comes ahead of parliamentary elections in Georgia on 8 October and could give a bump t...