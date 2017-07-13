Ad
Barnier (r) and Davis to meet for new round of talks on Monday (Photo: European Commission)

UK to depart EU court and Euratom

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Britain has published its Brexit positions on the EU’s top court and on the Euratom treaty four days ahead of the second round of EU exit talks.

The position papers indicated the British government wanted a hard Brexit, including an end to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) and exit from Euratom, a nuclear industry treaty.

It wanted Britain to quit the nuclear treaty, but to continue working with Euratom members to ensure a “smooth transition” to a new UK re...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

