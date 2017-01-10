Republika Srpska defies EU and US

Bosnian Serb separatists have taken a second step toward secession, with a martial parade attended also by far-right MEPs.
The celebration of Republika Srpska’s (RS) national holiday in freezing weather in Banja Luka on Monday (9 January) violated a constitutional court ruling in Sarajevo.
It marked the second violation since September, when Mirolav Dodik, the RS president, held a referendum that had also been forbidden by Bosnia’s federal institutions.
Dodik told Monday’...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.