Republika Srpska defies EU and US

Bosnian Serb separatists have taken a second step toward secession, with a martial parade attended also by far-right MEPs.

The celebration of Republika Srpska’s (RS) national holiday in freezing weather in Banja Luka on Monday (9 January) violated a constitutional court ruling in Sarajevo.

It marked the second violation since September, when Mirolav Dodik, the RS president, held a referendum that had also been forbidden by Bosnia’s federal institutions.

Dodik told Monday’...