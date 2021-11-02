EU malcontents voice anger at climate summit

The Czech Republic and Poland have blunted EU calls for climate action at the 'COP26' summit in Scotland.

"We need to agree to a robust framework of rules, for example, to make global carbon markets a reality. Put a price on carbon, nature cannot pay that price anymore," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in Glasgow on Monday (1 November).

The EU had already pledged to cut emissions by 55 percent by 2030, but ought to go further, she noted.

"We have to...