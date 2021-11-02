Ad
euobserver
Czech prime minister Andrei Babis (Photo: Consilium)

EU malcontents voice anger at climate summit

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Czech Republic and Poland have blunted EU calls for climate action at the 'COP26' summit in Scotland.

"We need to agree to a robust framework of rules, for example, to make global carbon markets a reality. Put a price on carbon, nature cannot pay that price anymore," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in Glasgow on Monday (1 November).

The EU had already pledged to cut emissions by 55 percent by 2030, but ought to go further, she noted.

"We have to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU top court orders Poland to pay €1m-a-day in rule-of-law row
Czech politics in limbo over Zeman health crisis
Czech prime minister Andrei Babis (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections