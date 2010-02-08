US links EU security partnership to bank data deal

US national security advisor James Jones on Saturday (6 February) reassured Europe that the transatlantic partnership continues to be strong, but underlined the need for the European Parliament to allow American investigators to access EU banking data to track terrorism funding.
"It has become fashionable in some quarters to suggest that the United States has somehow neglected the trans-Atlantic partnership. But ...Europe today is our indispensable partner," Mr Jones said at the Munich ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here