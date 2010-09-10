Ad
Ms Ashton visited a village school on the first day of her three-day China trip last week (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Ashton nominations, Israel to come up at EU ministers' meeting

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Friday and Saturday (10 and 11 September) are likely to discuss the carve up of senior posts in the EU's diplomatic corps and the Middle East peace process, on top of the main agenda.

The informal or so-called Gymnich event, which is to take place in the Belgian foreign ministry's Egmont Palace building, has on its primary agenda the prospect of launching a strategic partnership with China and the idea of reducing EU trade tariffs for Pakistan...

EU & the World

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ms Ashton visited a village school on the first day of her three-day China trip last week (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU & the World

