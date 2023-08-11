Soldiers, mushrooms, and migrants: Poland heads for elections

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has launched its re-election campaign by sending 10,000 soldiers to the Belarus border and claiming the EU will stop Polish people from picking mushrooms.

The election date — 15 October — was officially announced by Polish president Andrzej Duda on Tuesday (8 August).

Poland is also to hold a referendum on the same day, on issues including EU migrant-relocation.

And the PiS campaign to extend its eight-year rule began in earnest...