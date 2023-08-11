Ad
Belarus pushed thousands of migrants into Poland in 2021, with numbers on the rise again (Photo: Telegram)

Soldiers, mushrooms, and migrants: Poland heads for elections

by Andrew Rettman, Warsaw,

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has launched its re-election campaign by sending 10,000 soldiers to the Belarus border and claiming the EU will stop Polish people from picking mushrooms.

The election date — 15 October — was officially announced by Polish president Andrzej Duda on Tuesday (8 August).

Poland is also to hold a referendum on the same day, on issues including EU migrant-relocation.

And the PiS campaign to extend its eight-year rule began in earnest...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

