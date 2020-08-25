Ad
Turkey extended the mission of oil exploration vessel, the Oruc Reis. Screenshot of marinetraffic.com taken on 25 August 2020. (Photo: MarineTraffic)

Turkey and Greece to hold rival military exercises near Crete

by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

Turkey and Greece have announced they will both hold military exercises in the eastern Mediterranean Sea between Cyprus and Crete.

Tensions between both Nato countries had earlier mounted, after Turkey announced it would extend the oil-exploration mission of its research vessel, the Oruc Reis, in the disputed area until 27 August.

Initially, the mission was meant to have ended on on Sunday (23 August), but Turkey sent out a so-called "navtex", a naval alert, saying the Oruc Reis ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

