There is no 'Russia-Turkey alliance'

Russian president Vladimir Putin has spoken of a historic rapprochement with Turkey, on the model of post-WW2 France and Germany.

But talk of a Turkish realignment from the West was premature, former Nato and Russian officials say.

"Today, they [France and Germany] are jointly performing their Nato defence and security duties the way they think fit," Putin said on TV on 17 November.

"Why can't we [Russia and Turkey] do the same here, in the Black Sea region?," he added. <...