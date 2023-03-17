'Bravery has no gender', Ukrainian Nobel winner says

Russian soldiers' misogynistic violence in Ukraine shows there's a "civilisational clash" going on in Europe, Nobel-winning Ukrainian activist Oleksandra Matviichuk has said.
Ukraine's "Revolution of Dignity" nine years ago was about human rights, rule of law, and democracy generally speaking, she told EUobserver in an interview.
"It was a chance to return to the European civilisational dimension", she said.
But ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
