'Bravery has no gender', Ukrainian Nobel winner says

Russian soldiers' misogynistic violence in Ukraine shows there's a "civilisational clash" going on in Europe, Nobel-winning Ukrainian activist Oleksandra Matviichuk has said.

Ukraine's "Revolution of Dignity" nine years ago was about human rights, rule of law, and democracy generally speaking, she told EUobserver in an interview.

"It was a chance to return to the European civilisational dimension", she said.

But ...