euobserver
Around 30 percent of people detained in Libya are forced to work as slaves (Photo: UNHCR.org)

Libyan militia cash in on EU's anti-smuggling strategy

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Fewer refugees and migrants are leaving by boat from Libya to reach Italy - a development viewed by the EU as a partial success in terms of destroying the business model of people-smugglers.

But three years after EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos announced that "Europe is declaring war on smugglers", it is unclear if the strategy really has worked.

Italy's deal, cut early last year with Libyan tribal leaders, has had the most dramatic impact in reducing crossings.

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.



Migration

euobserver

