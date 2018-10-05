Libyan militia cash in on EU's anti-smuggling strategy

Fewer refugees and migrants are leaving by boat from Libya to reach Italy - a development viewed by the EU as a partial success in terms of destroying the business model of people-smugglers.

But three years after EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos announced that "Europe is declaring war on smugglers", it is unclear if the strategy really has worked.

Italy's deal, cut early last year with Libyan tribal leaders, has had the most dramatic impact in reducing crossings.