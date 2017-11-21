Ad
Cerar wanted to let Shamieh stay on humanitarian grounds (Photo: European council)

Refugee case could topple Slovenia government

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Slovenian government is at risk of collapse over the fate of a single Syrian refugee - who faces deportation to Croatia under EU rules.

The case of Ahmad Shamieh gathered force last week when the ruling liberal party of prime minister Miro Cerar, the SMC, took the 60-year old man under its protection.

Shamieh, who arrived in Slovenia in late 2015, but who entered EU territory via Croatia, is threatened with deportation under the EU's so-called 'Dublin' asylum rule, which says...

