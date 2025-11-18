Ad
euobserver
'Loans often target critical infrastructure, key minerals, and high-tech assets such as semiconductor companies,' according to the findings (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

China put €138bn into EU critical sectors, new report reveals

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

China channelled around $161bn [€138bn] into EU economies between 2000 and 2023 to secure long-term commercial and geostrategic advantage, according to a new report by US research lab AidData published on Tue...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU banks in Russia betting on 'grand bargain', instead of asset-grab
Africa seeks 'green growth,' as EU and US stall on climate finance
EU growth better than expected, large economies underperform
Africa seeks debt reform ahead of EU and G20 summits
Trump-Xi deal on rare earths applies to EU, trade chief says
'Loans often target critical infrastructure, key minerals, and high-tech assets such as semiconductor companies,' according to the findings (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections