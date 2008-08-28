Ad
A peace mural in Stepanakert, Azerbaijan: Russia's action have emboldened separatists across eastern Europe (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU fears Russian action in Ukraine and Moldova

by Philippa Runner,

French and UK foreign ministers have voiced fears Russia may be planning Georgia-type scenarios in EU neighbours Ukraine and Moldova, amid rising tension between Ukraine and Russia and fresh calls for independence by Moldovan rebels.

"I repeat, it [Russia's action in Georgia] is very dangerous, and there are other objectives that one can suppose are objectives for Russia, in particular the Crimea, Ukraine and Moldova," France's Bernard Kouchner said on Europe 1 radio on Wednesday (27 Au...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

